Find engineering teams that share your values

-
Sensor Tower
Sensor Tower
Mobile App Intelligence
-
1.
Fast-Paced Environment
-
2.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
3.
Product-Driven
-
4.
Open Source Contributor
-
5.
Friends Outside of Work
-
6.
Thoughtful Office Layout
-
7.
Flat Organization
-
8.
Committed to Personal Growth
4 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Self-Funded
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Good Eggs
Good Eggs
Local, Organic Groceries Delivered
-
1.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
2.
Uses Agile Methodologies
-
3.
Eats Lunch Together
-
4.
Work/Life Balance
-
5.
Continuous Delivery
-
6.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
7.
Fosters Psychological Safety
-
8.
High Quality Code Base
5 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
-
PBC / B-Corp
- 1.
-
Medisas
Medisas
Hospital Workflow and Collaboration Software
-
1.
Team is Diverse
-
2.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
3.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
4.
Impressive Team Members
-
5.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
6.
Open Communication
-
7.
Friends Outside of Work
-
8.
Product-Driven
4 Open Positions
-
B2B
- 1.
-
BuildZoom
BuildZoom
Marketplace for Construction and Remodeling
-
1.
Impressive Team Members
-
2.
Work/Life Balance
-
3.
Eats Lunch Together
-
4.
Product-Driven
-
5.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
6.
Has Internship Program
-
7.
High Employee Retention
-
8.
Open Communication
4 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Strava
Strava
Social Network for Athletes
-
1.
Friends Outside of Work
-
2.
Actively Practices Inclusion
-
3.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
4.
Creative + Innovative
-
5.
High Employee Retention
-
6.
Promotes from Within
-
7.
Work/Life Balance
-
8.
Supports Physical Wellness
10 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Alto
Alto
Modern Pharmacy for Prescription Deliveries
-
1.
Customer Comes First
-
2.
Actively Practices Inclusion
-
3.
Impressive Team Members
-
4.
Engages with Community
-
5.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
6.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
7.
Fast-Paced Environment
-
8.
Rapidly Growing Team
1 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Iterable
Iterable
Growth Marketing Platform
-
1.
Impressive Team Members
-
2.
Product-Driven
-
3.
Light Meetings
-
4.
Work/Life Balance
-
5.
Flexible Work Arrangements
-
6.
Eats Lunch Together
-
7.
Cutting-Edge Technologies
-
8.
Supports Physical Wellness
8 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Kite
Kite
Programming Copilot
-
1.
Engineering-Driven
-
2.
Eats Lunch Together
-
3.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
4.
Impressive Team Members
-
5.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
6.
Open Communication
-
7.
Work/Life Balance
-
8.
Internal Mobility
5 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
-
Remote-OK
- 1.
-
Remix
Remix
Planning Platform for Public Transit
-
1.
Eats Lunch Together
-
2.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
3.
Customer Comes First
-
4.
Product-Driven
-
5.
Engages with Community
-
6.
Open Communication
-
7.
Rapidly Growing Team
4 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Online Media and Content Platform
-
1.
Rapidly Growing Team
-
2.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
3.
High Employee Retention
-
4.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
5.
Work/Life Balance
-
6.
Eats Lunch Together
-
7.
Safe Environment to Fail
-
8.
Engages with Community
5 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
-
Remote-OK
- 1.
-
Udacity
Udacity
Online University Courses and Credentials
-
1.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
2.
Risk-Taking > Stability
-
3.
Actively Practices Inclusion
-
4.
Team is Diverse
-
5.
Fast-Paced Environment
-
6.
Open Communication
-
7.
Engages with Community
-
8.
Customer Comes First
2 Open Positions
-
B2C
- 1.
-
Finfox
Finfox
Financial Modeling and Planning for Startups
-
1.
Customer Comes First
-
2.
Open Communication
-
3.
Team is Diverse
-
4.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
5.
Continuous Feedback
-
6.
Eats Lunch Together
-
7.
Uses Agile Methodologies
1 Open Positions
-
B2C
- 1.
-
Coffee Meets Bagel
Coffee Meets Bagel
Online Dating App
-
1.
Team is Diverse
-
2.
Risk-Taking > Stability
-
3.
Engineering-Driven
-
4.
Creative + Innovative
-
5.
Continuous Feedback
-
6.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
7.
Safe Environment to Fail
-
8.
Committed to Personal Growth
3 Open Positions
-
B2C
- 1.
-
MeetEdgar
MeetEdgar
Social Media Scheduling Tool
-
1.
Work/Life Balance
-
2.
Fosters Psychological Safety
-
3.
Open Communication
-
4.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
5.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
6.
Pair Programs
-
7.
Ideal for Parents
-
8.
Continuous Delivery
3 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Self-Funded
-
Remote-OK
- 1.
-
Sonar
Sonar
Mobile Communication for Business
-
1.
Customer Comes First
-
2.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
3.
Pair Programs
-
4.
Safe Environment to Fail
-
5.
EQ > IQ
-
6.
Heavily Team Oriented
-
7.
Actively Practices Inclusion
-
8.
Continuous Delivery
1 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Eden
Eden
Office Management Platform
-
1.
Customer Comes First
-
2.
Rapidly Growing Team
-
3.
Continuous Feedback
-
4.
Open Communication
-
5.
Actively Practices Inclusion
-
6.
Cutting-Edge Technologies
-
7.
Data-Driven
-
8.
Fast-Paced Environment
2 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
PicnicHealth
PicnicHealth
Training Data for Precision Medicine
-
1.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
2.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
3.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
4.
Creative + Innovative
-
5.
Light Meetings
-
6.
Continuous Delivery
-
7.
Wears Many Hats
-
8.
Team is Diverse
2 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Y Combinator
Y Combinator
Seed Funding for Startups
-
1.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
2.
Flexible Work Arrangements
-
3.
Customer Comes First
-
4.
Ideal for Parents
-
5.
Flat Organization
-
6.
Creative + Innovative
-
7.
Impressive Team Members
-
8.
Cross-Department Collaboration
1 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Honor
Honor
In Home Care Services
-
1.
Team is Diverse
-
2.
Bonded by Love for Product
-
3.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
4.
Heavily Team Oriented
-
5.
Open Communication
-
6.
Eats Lunch Together
-
7.
High Quality Code Base
-
8.
Fast-Paced Environment
4 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Amplitude
Amplitude
Analytics for Web and Mobile
-
1.
Customer Comes First
-
2.
Impressive Team Members
-
3.
Heavily Team Oriented
-
4.
Open Communication
-
5.
Fast-Paced Environment
-
6.
Continuous Delivery
-
7.
Product-Driven
-
8.
Risk-Taking > Stability
5 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
BuildingConnected
BuildingConnected
Network for Commercial Construction
-
1.
Customer Comes First
-
2.
Creative + Innovative
-
3.
Open Communication
-
4.
Safe Environment to Fail
-
5.
Light Meetings
-
6.
High Quality Code Base
-
7.
Continuous Delivery
-
8.
Heavily Team Oriented
1 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
Postmates
Postmates
On-Demand Delivery
-
1.
Data-Driven
-
2.
Impressive Team Members
-
3.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
4.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
5.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
6.
Fast-Paced Environment
-
7.
Risk-Taking > Stability
-
8.
Rapidly Growing Team
4 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
BrightCrowd
BrightCrowd
Professional Networking Platform
-
1.
Creative + Innovative
-
2.
Team is Diverse
-
3.
Impressive Team Members
-
4.
Open Communication
-
5.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
6.
Work/Life Balance
-
7.
Eats Lunch Together
-
8.
Continuous Delivery
2 Open Positions
-
B2C
-
Technical Founder(s)
-
Remote-OK
- 1.
-
Inntopia
Inntopia
Travel Reservation Technology
-
1.
Uses Agile Methodologies
-
2.
Work/Life Balance
-
3.
Supports Physical Wellness
-
4.
Impressive Team Members
-
5.
Has Good Beer
-
6.
Ideal for Parents
-
7.
Engages with Community
3 Open Positions
-
B2B
- 1.
-
Algolia
Algolia
Search API Platform
-
1.
Continuous Feedback
-
2.
Team is Diverse
-
3.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
4.
Safe Environment to Fail
-
5.
Internal Mobility
-
6.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
7.
Eats Lunch Together
-
8.
Flexible Work Arrangements
11 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
DataFox
DataFox
CRM Orchestration for Businesses
-
1.
Start-to-Finish Ownership
-
2.
Committed to Personal Growth
-
3.
Actively Practices Inclusion
-
4.
Open Communication
-
5.
Impressive Team Members
-
6.
Cross-Department Collaboration
-
7.
Heavily Team Oriented
-
8.
Work/Life Balance
3 Open Positions
-
B2B
-
Technical Founder(s)
- 1.
-
