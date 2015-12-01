Find engineering teams that share your values

  • Engages with Community

  • Team is Diverse

    Members of your team are diverse in gender, race, age, or professional background.

  • Continuous Feedback

  • Impressive Team Members

  • Bonded by Love for Product

  • Creative + Innovative

  • Cross-Department Collaboration

    Engineers work directly alongside peers from other departments.

  • Open Communication

  • EQ > IQ

    An individual's emotional quotient (ability to identify, evaluate, control, and express emotions) is of greater importance to his/her intelligence quotient (IQ).

  • Flat Organization

    The company is structured with few or no levels of middle management between employees and executives.

  • Risk-Taking > Stability

  • Wears Many Hats

    Engineers have a broad set of responsibilities and can take on additional roles in addition to writing and pushing code.

  • Heavily Team Oriented

Personal Health

  • Actively Practices Inclusion

    Executives and managers are committed to building a diverse, equal, and inclusive workplace. From recruiting to training and advancement, the emphasis is on providing a supportive environment for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, disability, or ethnicity.

  • Work/Life Balance

    Engineers have the flexibility, freedom, and support to achieve fulfillment and enjoyment in both their personal and professional lives.

  • Committed to Personal Growth

  • Ideal for Parents

    Working parents are supported by coworkers and the company, which can be demonstrated through flexible hours, generous paid family leave, childcare benefits, and/or a lactation room at the office.

  • Safe Environment to Fail

    Team members hold, socialize, and apply the attitude that it is the idea or its execution that falls short of expectations, not those associated with it.

  • Supports Physical Wellness

    The team promotes physical activity and/or nutritional eating habits for its members making it easy for engineers to invest in their own health.

  • Fosters Psychological Safety

    Team members feel comfortable expressing conflicting opinions and taking risks, without fear of negative consequences of self-image, status, or career.

Daily Routines

  • Eats Lunch Together

  • Flexible Work Arrangements

    The team uses an alternate to the traditional in-person, 9am to 5pm, 40-hour work week. Engineers have flexibility in their work hours and/or locations.

  • Light Meetings

    Engineers are expected to attend very few meetings each week in recognition that their productivity requires long, uninterrupted time blocks.

  • Friends Outside of Work

  • Has Good Beer

  • Thoughtful Office Layout

    Strategically designed floor plan and workspace to increase productivity and improve performance.

Engineering

  • High Quality Code Base

  • Pair Programs

    Members commonly program in pairs.

  • Open Source Contributor

  • Start-to-Finish Ownership

  • Uses Agile Methodologies

  • Cutting-Edge Technologies

  • Fast-Paced Environment

    A work environment that is best suited for engineers who want to learn a broad set of skills in a short period of time, enjoy working under a deadline, and/or are energized by changing requirements and technological challenges.

  • Continuous Delivery

    The team deploys code in short cycles, ensuring that their software can be reliably released at any time. They have designed a process that aims to build, test, and release code faster and more frequently.

Career Growth

  • Promotes from Within

    The company considers current employees for promotion opportunities before hiring candidates from outside of the organization.

  • Internal Mobility

    Opportunities for multi-directional career transitions.

  • Good for Junior Devs

    Junior developers with <1 year of experience are encouraged to apply and can expect mentorship.

  • Has Internship Program

  • High Employee Retention

Strategy

  • Customer Comes First

  • Engineering-Driven

  • Product-Driven

  • Design-Driven

  • Data-Driven

  • Rapidly Growing Team

    Team expects to hire 5+ engineers within the next 6 months.

Company Properties

  • B2B

    Business-to-business.

  • B2C

    Business-to-consumer.

  • Self-Funded

    The company is bootstrapped and relies on profits rather than outside investments to finance their operations.

  • Technical Founder(s)

    At least one founder had a background in software engineering.

  • PBC / B-Corp

    Public-benefit corporations allow for public benefit to be a charter purpose in addition to the traditional corporate goal of maximizing profit for shareholders. B Corps are for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

  • Remote-OK

    Team is either entirely remote or open to hiring remote engineers.

